Hunter reportedly kills grizzly bear in self-defense near Ennis, investigation ongoing

A hunter killed a grizzly bear in self-defense in the Madison Range southeast of Ennis last week, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The grizzly bear reportedly charged the hunter who was hunting black bears in a remote parcel of private land in the backcountry on June 5. The hunter shot and killed the bear with a pistol. The hunter was not injured.

The hunter notified FWP the same day. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the press release, the grizzly was a 15-year-old female who had previously been captured for research purposes in 2013 and had no known history of conflict with people. No cubs were seen with the bear.

The bear’s behavior reportedly appeared to be defensive in the surprise, close encounter with the hunter.

The bear died outside the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear recovery zone, inside the demographic monitoring area.

FWP reminds us that Montana is bear country.

According to the release, grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood of grizzly encounters for residents and recreationists in more places each year.

Below is a list of precautions to help residents, recreationists, and people who work outdoors avoid negative bear encounters:



Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Travel in groups whenever possible and make casual noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food, and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

Below is a list of special precautions for people hunting in places that have or may have grizzlies: