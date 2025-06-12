Iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road projected to open on June 16

WEST GLACIER — It's the date that many people have been waiting for!

Glacier National Park officials have announced that Going-to-the-Sun Road is expected to fully open to vehicles on Monday, June 16.

Timed entry vehicle reservations are required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the west side of the park for those traveling by vehicle or motorcycle from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between June 13 and September 28, 2025. Complete information on timed entry vehicle reservations can be found online here.

Timed entry vehicle reservations will not be required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east side of the park at the St. Mary Entrance.

Beginning on June 14, the east side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open to vehicles and motorcycles from the St. Mary Entrance to Logan Pass. Some popular trails, such as the Highline Trail, remain closed due to hazardous snowy conditions. Click here for up-to-date information on trail conditions.

Park officials note that even though Going-to-the-Sun Road is projected to open on June 16, rockfalls or other natural events might delay this opening, as conditions can change quickly.

Going-to-the-Sun Road Reservations and Amenities

Visitor information services and the Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore will be available at the Logan Pass Visitor Center starting June 14. Visitors are reminded to pack water and snacks as food and water are not available for purchase at the Logan Pass Visitor Center. Restrooms will be open.

Once Going-to-the-Sun Road fully opens, the number of timed entry vehicle reservations available will be increased. The increase will be executed through the next-day reservations available at 7 p.m. each day. Timed entry vehicle reservations are only available online and are not available at the park.

Visitors who miss their time block or visitors without a timed entry vehicle reservation can enter after 3 p.m.

Visitors with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations (e.g., boat tours and horseback rides) within the specified reservation areas can use proof of their reservation for entry instead of a timed entry vehicle reservation to gain access to the area for which they have a service reservation. Service reservations originating east of Logan Pass cannot be used instead of a timed entry vehicle reservation for access past the Apgar Check Point heading east on Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Visitors should be aware that parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, and other areas may be congested or temporarily unavailable. Daily shuttle service along Going-to-the-Sun Road will begin operating July 1, on a first-come, first-served basis at the Apgar and St. Mary Visitor Centers with stops along Going-to-the-Sun Road. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the free shuttle.

Drivers are advised to be aware of potential rockfall and should not slow down or stop — particularly through the Rim Rock area. Rocks and other debris will continue to fall throughout the summer, requiring daily clean up. Additionally, due to the level of snow at Logan Pass, visitors should be careful and refrain from crossing snowfields or standing under snow overhangs.

North Fork

Timed entry vehicle reservations are also required for the North Fork between June 13 through September 28, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many Glacier

The Many Glacier Valley has significantly reduced parking spots due to the construction project at Swiftcurrent. The road closure begins at the T-intersection just past the Many Glacier Hotel road. Although the Many Glacier Valley does not require a timed entry vehicle reservation in 2025, the area is already seeing high congestion and temporary closures. A Many Glacier Day Hiker Shuttle will take effect July 1.

Two Medicine

The Two Medicine area will not require timed entry vehicle reservations in 2025. However, park officials caution that visitors may experience temporary restrictions due to congestion.

