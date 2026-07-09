Identity of man killed in I-15 crash released

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton identified the man who died on Wednesday in a fatal crash on I-15 as Buck Shedd, 67, of Woodsboro, Texas.

The official cause of death was blunt force injuries.

Dutton said his office worked with the sheriff's office in Texas to identify next of kin, but after exhausting all avenues, they were unable to contact anyone.

MHP says the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on July 8, 2026, near mile marker 222 in a construction zone.

A Ford Econoline with a passenger was traveling southbound in the construction zone.

The other vehicle involved was a Freightliner truck traveling northbound. According to MHP, both vehicles attempted to navigate the curve, swerving to avoid each other before colliding head-on.

Montana Highway Patrol

A female involved in the accident was taken to Great Falls by a Mercy Flight helicopter, and another man was taken to St. Peter's by ambulance. MHP says neither occupant of the Ford was wearing their seat belt.

MTN News

The sheriff's office is conducting a toxicology report, which is common for all fatal crashes.

