Inauguration event held for Montana's top statewide elected leaders

HELENA — People gathered around the north side of the State Capitol on Monday for inauguration ceremonies for Montana’s top statewide elected leaders, all Republican.

At the event, Gov. Greg Gianforte, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen were sworn in for their second terms. State Auditor Jim Brown and Superintendent Susie Hedalen took their oath of office for their first terms.

MTN News

Newly elected Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Cory Swanson administered the oaths of office after his own swearing-in earlier in the day. Montana Chamber of Commerce Todd O’Hair served as master of ceremonies, Catholic Priest Monsignor Kevin O'Neill gave the invocation and Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. Lieutenant Governor Juras’ sons, Luke and Mark, and her brother, Wylie Gustafson, sang the “National Anthem” before the Montana Air National Guard conducted a flyover.

At the event, Gianforte set the tone for his next term as governor.

“For the first time in nearly 130 years, Montanans have entrusted Republicans with every statewide office, both chambers of the Legislature and every congressional seat. Ultimately Montanans spoke loud and clear, they want leadership that delivers. That trust carries a solemn responsibility and together we will deliver,” Gianforte told the crowd.

MTN News

The inauguration ceremonies on Monday were a stark difference from those four years ago.

Gianforte’s first term as governor began during the height of the COVID pandemic. His last inauguration was a limited-attendance ceremony in the governor’s conference room. Masks were a common sight as the 2021 legislative session began, worn mainly by Democrats and Legislative staff, and some Republicans.

“Four years ago when I first took this oath of office we faced uncertainty in the wake of the pandemic that had upended so many lives. Families grieved, businesses were shuttered, kids weren’t in the classroom, government mandates dictated our lives. Our dreams were put on hold – albeit temporarily,” Gianforte said. “But then something extraordinary happened. Montanans – true to our spirit – rose up. Together, we unleashed freedom, we reopened our economy, and we proved that with determination, we could weather any storm.”

MTN News

In his first term as Governor, Gianforte oversaw the state's recovery from the pandemic, prioritized making Montana more “business-friendly” and cut back what he believes are unnecessary regulations.

Gianforte has already laid his priorities for the next state budget with an emphasis on reducing taxes and investing in public safety. At the event, the governor also said he’s happy to work with anyone who has a good idea to help Montanans regardless of their political affiliation.