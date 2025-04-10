Indigenous Peoples Day bill gets wide support in Montana House

HELENA — A bill that would recognize “Indigenous Peoples Day” as a holiday in Montana could soon be on its way to the governor’s desk.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Montana House voted 88-12 to advance Senate Bill 224, sponsored by Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula. It would establish Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday in October.

“The day has morphed into something to recognize everyone – always going to be a strong presence of Montana Indians, but this effort is trying to incorporate and include everyone,” said Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, who carried the bill on the House floor.

Bills to create this holiday were proposed in the 2019, 2021 and 2023 legislative sessions. Unlike those bills, though, SB 224 wouldn’t replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day; it would keep both on the same day.

“What we heard in the hearing is that people want to learn about each other and the rich heritage that so many Montanans bring to Montana,” Running Wolf said.

During Wednesday’s debate, Rep. Ed Byrne, R-Creston, requested an amendment to reverse the order of the two holidays in the law, so Columbus Day would come before Indigenous Peoples Day. He said the change would let Columbus Day “maintain its precedence,” and continue to recognize the importance the older holiday has to Italian Americans.

Running Wolf said he had spoken to Morigeau about the amendment, and he didn’t object to the minor change in principle, but that he worried making an amendment – thus requiring SB 224 to go back to the Senate instead of directly to the governor – could lead to the bill dying in the process.

The House voted 27-70 against the amendment.

In addition to adding Indigenous Peoples Day, SB 224 would also officially change the name of Montana’s February state holiday from “Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays,” to “Presidents Day.”

The bill is set for a final vote in the House on Thursday. If it passes, it will go to Gov. Greg Gianforte for consideration.