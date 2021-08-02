Indonesia claims badminton women's doubles gold in upset over China

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action.

The final badminton medals of the Tokyo Olympics will be handed out today, as teams from Indonesia and China compete for gold in women's doubles with the men's singles final scheduled for later in the day.

Women's doubles gold medal match

MATCH STATS

A dance party broke out on a badminton court at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza after the women's doubles gold medal match.

Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu celebrated their shocking win over China's Jia Yifan and Chen Qingchen by busting a move, sharing hugs and shedding tears of joy. The medal is Indonesia's first gold of the Tokyo Games and the nation's first medal in women's doubles. Of its eight total Olympic medals, all have been won in badminton.

With their 2-0 victory, Polii and Rahayu made history as the first unseeded pair to ever win a gold in the women's doubles competition. It's the second time it's happened in Tokyo, as a duo representing Chinese Taipei did the same in the men's competition Saturday.

The Indonesian pair took an early lead over China, winning the first game 21-19. Disaster seemed to strike in Game 2 when Polii's racket broke, but Rahayu held her own while her teammate ran to get a replacement racket and still won the point. Together, they defeated Jia and Chen 21-15 in the second game to win gold.

The medal is Polii's first in three Olympic appearances. She was disqualified in London and reached the quarterfinals in Rio.

Women's doubles bronze medal match

MACTH STATS

No matter the outcome of the match, South Korea was leaving with a bronze.

Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong defeated fellow countrywomen Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan 2-0 to finish third.

The bronze medalist won the first game easily, 21-10, and clinched victory in Game 2 with a final score of 21-17.