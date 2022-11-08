Investigation into poached elk at Bison Range underway

MOISE - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are investigating the discovery of a poached bull elk on the Bison Range.

A news release from CSKT notes the animal "was found disrespectfully dumped in the canal on the Bison Range with its head cut off."

"We cannot confirm at this time that this elk is the ionic non-typical elk known as “Harold”, who has been widely admired by many Bison Range visitors annually," the release states.

CSKT officials say they are trying to find in one of his many typical hideout locations, but his location has not been confirmed.

An average of around four bull elk die annually on the Bison Range, due to injuries sustained from rut or natural causes.

Anyone with information about the poaching case is asked to contact Tribal Game Warden Garrett Fenton at 406-360-8193 or at mailto:garrett.fenton@cskt.org

