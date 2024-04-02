It's officially tee time at Helena golf courses

HELENA — With this warmer weather, golf courses are opening to welcome back golfers for another season.

Carts, balls and clubs are back on the green at Fox Ridge Golf Course.

“Fox Ridge Golf Course is open and ready for the golf season,” said Kathy Baxter, the Pro Shop Manager.

Fox Ridge opened their doors on March 25 and started allowing the use of golf carts on April 1.

Staff says their maintenance crew has been working hard to get all the holes ready for the busier season.

“We’re making some preparations for the busy season. We’re still slowly starting up,” Jaryn Degele, a Pro Shop Attendant said.

Both courses are open, 18 holes of Par 3 and 18 of Championship, their driving range, restaurant and bar, and pro shop.

Fox Ridge hasn’t seen a huge crowd yet at the course but expects attendance to increase with the weather.

“It’s really just been those die-hard golfers that are ready to get out there and get going. A lot of our fair-weather golfers, they’re still waiting until that 70-degree sunny day,” said Baxter.

“People are popping in buying passes, punch cards and just seeing when are we going to get going and how are the course conditions and all that stuff,” Degele said.

Fox Ridge is not the only course open, the Bill Roberts Golf Course is also available to schedule tee times.

“We prefer that everyone makes tee times of course. That helps our golf staff be able to navigate two courses. So those tee times are really appreciated. So, all they need to do is book within seven days out,” said Baxter.