Jefferson City business brings microgreens to the Helena area

JEFFERSON CITY — Last year in October, the Swenson family had the idea to grow and sell microgreens because of how involved it is in their diet.

Microgreens are young seedlings of edible vegetables and herbs. Unlike larger herbs and vegetables that take weeks or months to grow, microgreens can be harvested and eaten for around five to 30 days depending on the type it is. Jana Swanson has a variety of different microgreens, all with different growth patterns.

"I think the longest one that we have growing is probably 30 days but that's a pretty— we don t do that one a ton so 18 days is about where we're at with the highest range and then nine days for the ones that grow faster so some grow faster and some just grow a little bit slower," said Swenson.

Microgreens are loaded with tons of nutrients such as vitamins, C, E, K, and much more, and the Swenson's wanted to bring microgreens to the Helena area.

"It seems like other parts of the nation know about microgreens and we've learned that Helena doesn't know about them very much just that they're packed with nutrition so we just love them and we just wanted to get the word out there and move into self-employment and just seemed like the right fit," said Swenson.

At Tizer, they currently offer six different microgreen options: Ancient Eastern Blend, Broccoli, Crimson Clover, Daikon Radish, Mello Mix, and Purple Kohlrabi. You can pretty much make any vegetable into a microgreen if you please, but it all depends on how it tastes.

"Pretty much any vegetable that can become a vegetable can be a microgreen so we've tried several different ones that we aren't super great fans of," said Swenson

You can put microgreens on anything you desire, avocado toast eggs salads you name it.

"Pretty much anything savory they're amazing on sandwiches pizza potatoes like was always just tell people just don't put them on cake but everything else is pretty much I mean they just add crunch and flavor and nutrition to pretty much anything," said Swenson.

You won't be able to find any Tizer Microgreens in grocery stores you can go online and order their microgreens off their website.

