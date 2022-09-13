Jordan Hess selected as new mayor of Missoula

MISSOULA - The search for Missoula’s new mayor is finally over.

Jordan Hess will serve in the post following more than 20 votes that stretched late into Monday night.

It was a stalemate for most of the evening with both Hess and Mike Nugent close in the vote.

James Dobson/MTN News The Missoula City Council selected Jordan Hess to be Missoula's next mayor on Sept. 12, 2022.

Following two hours of voting with no winner Missoula City Council members left together through a literal back door, deliberating in an alley for more than an hour.

Once they returned, Nugent gave a tearful concession saying that "Hess will be a great mayor."

Hess — who is Missoula’s longest-serving council member — said after the vote that he believes that as mayor, government can be a positive force in citizens’ lives.

I want to be accessible, I want to make government accessible in the community. I think many people have a negative view of government because they have to go to the DMV or go do some mundane task. I’m really interested in being service oriented and engaging with and communicating with the public about the services the city offers. - Jordan Hess

Hess will be sworn in as the new mayor on Tuesday as the state-mandated 30-day vacancy deadline is looming.

Hess replaces John Engen died of pancreatic cancer last month.

- information from James Dobson

