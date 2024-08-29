'Just roll with it': Montana apiaries healing from sting of low honey production

CARBON COUNTY — After a low year of honey production due to a lack of moisture, Montana apiaries are stuck trying to recover.

Montana currently ranks as the fourth highest state in honey production, but this year the industry had a quieter buzz than usual.

Among the state's many businesses affected was Columbus-based Sunshine Apiary, which has locations across Carbon and Stillwater counties.

"This year's been a little bit tougher, especially south-central Montana all the way to the west," said Sunshine Apiary Vice President Patty Sundberg. "If there's not flowers, bees can't make honey."

Sundberg attributed the lack of production to the arid climate over the past year. She said that while there are a lot of factors that go into honey production, moisture is the main one.

MTN News

When there aren't flowers to pollinate, honeybees don't have an option and then beekeepers have to rely on artificial options.

"As far as the honeybees go, it's for them," Sundberg said. "It's their nutrition. We can stimulate them with syrup and pollen patties, but it's not the same thing."

Sunshine Apiary bee keeper Buddy Dehaven said drought years like this one are challenging, but every year is different.

"We had a really good year last year, but this year that wasn't the case," Dehaven said. "Drought years are tough. There's less nectar and the bees always do better on natural resources."

Both Dehaven and Sundberg said that while the loss of honey will affect the business's income, the impacts on the environment could be much greater.

"They're very important," Dehaven said of honeybees. "They're pollinators. Every third bite of food you take, thank a honeybee."

MTN News

Sundberg said the pollination can be crucial for farms, but the effect of the bees will be felt in smaller areas, such as gardens.

"Farm to table is one thing, but even gardens need pollination," Sundberg said. "So the pollination is huge for all of us."

The honey industry also generates its own buzz in Montana, providing a big boost to the state's economy.

"Montana typically ranks in the top five states as far as the amount of honey we produce," Sundberg said.

MTN News

This year that number will certainly take a hit, but Sundberg's fears are still centered around the effects losing honeybees could have on the ecosystem.

"If you enjoy any diversity in trees, blooming plants, and wildflowers or any of that, then you're going to enjoy honeybees," Sundberg said. "You just don't know that's what you're going to enjoy."

Dehaven said they'll keep trucking along — always prepared to handle the unpredictable weather in Montana.

"You gotta take the good with the bad," Dehaven said. "So, you just roll with it. We're going to give them what they need, and then get them prepped for almond season next spring."