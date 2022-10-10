Keeping pets safe as colder weather approaches

While we might be at the be in the first month of fall, the cooler season is already approaching us.

After speaking with the Great Falls Animal Shelter, we got to check in with them on some tips pet owners should keep in mind as we are just a few months away from the winter season.

GF Animal Shelter Volunteer Coordinator Laramie Smovir stated, "There's a lot of things that you want to keep in mind when you're thinking about your animals during winter. The first and most important thing is their paws. They've got a soft skin area. You want to make sure that as they're coming in and out of the house that those paws are getting cleaned. You want to make sure that they're getting cleaned and dried and then, if at all possible, take some petroleum jelly, some Vaseline, and massage those paws a little bit to make sure that they're staying nice and moist. It's just like a human lip in that they get chapped, and you want to make sure that those aren't splitting and cracking, especially with the salt that gets put down during the winter."

Smovir also noted the importance of having a humidifier in the home.

"You'll see that your dog during the winter probably gets a little bit of itchy skin," Smovir said. "That's because of the difference in the humidity from outside to inside. By providing a little bit of extra humidity in the house, you're going to reduce that itchiness in their skin, which will be super helpful for them living in Great Falls.

One thing that is emphasized not only by those who specialize in taking care of animals, but first responders as well, is making sure they are not kept outside for long periods of time. That includes not keeping them out for longer than 15 minutes when it hits below 30 degrees.

Each year, animal control, shelters, and first responders deal with stray animals. Even worse, they run into incidences where dogs get stuck in icy lakes, potentially leading them to drown.

Smovir said, "with the mighty Missouri River, while it's beautiful, you want to make sure that your dogs stay on a leash any time they're near that water. It's fast moving and its thin ice. Every year we see animals go through the ice at some point in time.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter says during the colder time of the season, they tend to see animals with hypothermia or frostbite.

If you do have to leave your pet outside, make sure their shelter is insulated and that they have something like straw to burrow down into.

The American Veterinary Medical Association's website has more information about winter safety for pets, including this excerpt (https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/pet-owners/petcare/cold-weather-animal-safety):