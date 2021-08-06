Kenya's Jepchirchir, Kosgei win gold and silver; USA's Seidel claims bronze in women's marathon

Kenya continued its dominance in the Olympic women's marathon on Saturday in Tokyo, as it has now won gold in back-to-back Olympic Games. This time, Kenya was led by 27-year-old Peres Jepchirchir, who finished in 2:27:20, good for a gold medal.

Jepchirchir wasn't the only Kenyan to medal in the women's marathon, as her teammate Brigid Kosgei finished less than half a minute behind. Kosgei earned a silver medal for her time, finishing in 2:27:36.

With Jepchirchir and Kosgei's performance, Kenya has now taken home at least one women's marathon medal in six consecutive Olympic Games, dating back to the 2000 Sydney Games.

Team USA was well-represented in the race, too. 27-year-old Molly Seidel accomplished a rather historic feat in the race. She finished in 2:27:46, good for a bronze medal, the United States' first medal in the women's marathon since the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Seidel is now just the third American to medal in the women's marathon. Miraculously, she pulled off this performance in what was just her third-career marathon.