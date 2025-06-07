Kids learn about what a life in agriculture could look like

HELENA — Students at Jim Darcy Elementary School now better understand some of the jobs Montanans do every day with their over 20 year tradition of Agriculture Day or AG Day.

Petting cows, trying fresh honey, and attempting to rope - kids got hands-on experience with what life in agriculture could be like.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"For me, it's really important because a lot of kids don't live a ranch life anymore," said Brenna Stefanick, a 3rd-grade teacher at Jim Darcy who organizes AG Day.

Students rotated through 21 stations, including goats, emus, farming, and even line dancing.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Fourth graders Brenna Hughey and Caleb Ortman have very different experiences with agriculture.

Hughey said, "I guess it's kind of like watching other people do my thing, and I get to sit back and watch what it's really like rather than doing it all by myself."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"It's pretty cool because I get to see a lot of animals I've actually never seen in person before," Ortman said.

The adorable and powerful livestock is not the only reason students love AG Day; they can also learn about possible future careers.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Around 20 years ago, Katya Peterson attended Jim Darcy Elementary School, and now she gives back to the school that got her to where she is today.

"In second grade, we went to the auctioneering section, and that's actually why I became an auctioneer was because of this AG Day experience," said Peterson.

Peterson is giving kids a glimpse of her job, an unusual career for women.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"I think overwhelmingly it's a male-dominated field for sure in auctioneering, but it's fun to be a female and kind of break that barrier a little bit," she said.

Whether students find job inspiration or see new animals for the first time, AG Day is filled with learning.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Call the school if you want to get involved with Jim Darcy's Ag Day next year at (406)324-1410.