Kids learn how to help with outdoor injuries and illnesses

HELENA — It's something many of us do not want to think about: being out in the wilderness and getting a serious injury, especially when you're with your kids, but if they're adequately trained, they may be able to help you.

Montana Health and Safety Training travels around the state to hold various classes, including outdoor first aid for kids.

Kids aged nine to 14 learned how to treat animal bites and sprained ankles and how to use an EpiPen.

"Kids are often alone with their parents and need to know those skills like bleeding control, what to do in the event of an emergency, how to call for help," said Racheal Vargas, the owner and instructor of Montana Health and Safety Training.

The attendees also learned how to perform CPR, pack and dress a wound, and what to do if someone is choking.

Another major factor of the class is survival tips, such as what to do if the kids get separated from their parents while hiking or camping and how to call for help using SOS.

Twelve-year-old training attendee Gabriel Clewis said, "I really like the outdoors, and I would like to be as safe as possible and keep the people around me safe when I'm outside."

This skill set is important for people of all ages, especially in Montana.

"So many people here like skiing and hiking. That's a big part of our culture," said Clewis. "I think it's really important to have those skills to be able to do that."

At the end of the class, kids put together their very own first aid kit filled with supplies and a guide booklet.

The training helps kids feel more confident when going into nature, knowing what they can do in an emergency.

"If there's someone in need, I could run over and help them with everything that I've learned today," said an 11-year-old training attendee, Henley Wergin.

You can find where the next classes are or how to schedule them here.