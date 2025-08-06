KTVH Transmitter Upgrade: Here's how to rescan your TV

KTVH will be upgrading our transmitter, shifting from a very high frequency channel to an ultra-high frequency channel. This change will require viewers who watch over the air to rescan their televisions to continue receiving the station's signal.

The upgrade, the culmination of a three-year project, is expected to provide better indoor reception for viewers.

(Learn more about what this upgrade means)

KTVH is upgrading its transmitter

Those who watch KTVH via cable or satellite will not be affected.

Here are step-by-step instructions for rescanning your TV if you get the KTVH signal from your antenna. Keep in mind that the exact steps will vary by manufacturer, but the basic steps are usually similar.

1) Using the original remote for your TV, find and press the “menu” or “setup” button.

2) Navigate to the Channel Settings by looking for options like “channels”, “antenna”, “tuner” or similar terms within the menu

3) Initiate the scan by clicking “scan”, “auto-tune”, “channel search”, “auto program” or similar phrases.

4) Let the TV do its thing. The TV will automatically search for available channels and update the list. This usually takes several minutes.

5) Some sets will ask you to accept the changes. If you see KTVH on your list, you know it’s okay to click. Or you can rescan again.

Extra tips:

