Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement

POLSON - Lake County commissioners say they have initiated removal from an agreement with the state of Montana in regard to felony crimes committed on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

The agreement called "Public Law 280" is a federal law under which the state and Lake County agreed in 1963 that the county will investigate and prosecute felony cases against Native Americans on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Lake is the only Indian reservation county in the state where local law enforcement handles felony cases against Native Americans – and says it’s costing the county about $4 million a year.

In their statement, commissioners say Lake County “is at a breaking point” and the county and taxpayers “are on the verge of being overwhelmed.”

Below is a press release from Lake County Commissioners of their notice:

"Lake County Commissioners, Bill Barron, Steve Stanley and Gale Decker, initiated the withdrawal of Lake County from its agreement with the State of Montana to conduct law enforcement and provide other services on the Flathead Reservation under the federal law known as Public Law 280. Today, Lake County provided official notice that the withdrawal from Public Law 280 is on the agenda for the Lake County Commission meeting scheduled on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10:00 am during which the Lake County Commission will initiate and continue the process to withdraw from its agreement with the State of Montana regarding Public Law 280."

The Lake County Commissioners issued the following statement Friday: