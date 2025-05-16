Last Chance Tour Train is asking the community for help for the first time in over 70 years

HELENA — For over 70 years, locals and tourists have boarded the Last Chance Tour Train to glimpse into Helena's History, but things could start coming to a halt for the nonprofit as they are facing what they are calling "unusual large expenses."

The Last Chance Tour Train started in 1954 to promote and restore history in Helena, and 71 years later, that purpose still stands.

"The history of Helena is significant to everybody throughout the state, not just Helena," said Lee Holmes, the executive director of Last Chance Tour Train. "That's why we draw this time of the year the school tours from all over the state. They come here to learn the history of Helena."

Holmes first started 51 years ago as a driver.

"The tour train really belongs to Helena," he said. "I've always felt that way."

One of the two tour trains is at risk of shutting down as it needs a new engine.

The one it runs on now is more than 30 years old.

Holmes said, "It's getting to a place where we are going to have to raise our fares a lot in order to replace the big train."

The tour already increased fares for adults and seniors by one dollar this year, and the engine they need is expected to cost $200,000.

"The older we get, the less profit there is because there's so many expenses," said Holmes.

On top of maintaining the tour trains, the nonprofit has to pay its staff, insurance, and storage during the winter.

Holmes says they will apply for grants and raised about $1,000 from Greater Helena Gives, but without the new engine, the larger tour train will go out of commission.

For the first time, the nonprofit is asking for the community's help in saving one of Helena's most iconic ways to learn about the past.

Holmes said, "I tell my wife, 'It's so fun to have people wave at me,' and she says, 'It's not you. It's the train.'"

The nonprofit says they will take help anyway, whether it's ideas or donations, and you can contact them by emailing LastChanceTours@lctours.com.

The train is currently doing tours for schools and groups, but they'll open for the public on June 1st.

You can find more information about Last Chance Tour Train here.