Last day for vehicle registrations at Glacier Nation Park

GLACIER — Glacier National Park is reminding visitors that this Sunday is the last day vehicle registrations are required in the park.

That means Going-to-the-Sun Road, North Fork, and Many Glacier are expected to have congested traffic until the season ends on the 15th.

Visitors should plan for delays, especially during the busiest hours of the day between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

On Tuesday, shuttle services at Glacier were reduced, and they will shut down entirely on the September 15th.

Time restrictions for bicycles on Going-to-the-Sun Road will end on September 9th.

During the 2024 season, they were prohibited between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM from Apgar to Logan Pass.

While vehicle registrations will no longer be needed after September 8th, entrance passes are still required for vehicles coming into the park.