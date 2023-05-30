Laurel family creates customizable 'Montana Made' cornhole boards

LAUREL — The game of cornhole has exploded over the last few years and one Laurel family is taking the hobby to the next level by creating customizable cornhole boards.

“You can know nothing about it, and you can be pros,” said Brady Nelson, owner of B. James Design and Woodwork in Laurel on Monday.

For the Nelsons, it’s not just a game, but it’s their livelihood.

“I’ve always liked to make things in general. It really started when I made one cornhole set for my in-laws,” Nelson said.

Through just word of mouth, interest started to grow. Nelson, who is self-taught in his trade, accumulated enough clients to start his design and woodwork company in 2020, and business is booming.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“Through this four week stretch, we’ll probably do a couple hundred sets,” said Nelson.

Made from the best plywood money can buy, the boards aren’t cheap. They start at just under $300 but Nelson said they’ll last a lifetime.

“We print directly to the wood, so we have these beautiful resolution images directly on there,” Nelson said.

Each design is customizable.

“We’ve done people’s dogs, kids, boats, you name it, fancy cars, motorcycles, all of that stuff,” said Nelson.

True to Montana fashion, it’s the boards with Montana designs that are the biggest sellers.

“Thankfully Montanans have a bunch of state pride, rightfully so, and that’s what makes all these Montana designs just take off,” Nelson said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

Nelson said his favorite part is seeing the reaction of his customers after they receive their boards.

“A lot of these designs, we do over and over again but when you see them come pick them up, that really never gets old. It keeps the fire sparked pretty good,” said Nelson.

They're Montana designs made by a Montana family and a product truly unique to the state the Nelsons call home.

We’re so thankful to be in Montana in this community. And I will tell you, a huge part of our success is because of this community,” Nelson said.

Nelson designs much more than just cornhole boards, like dining room tables and cabinets. You can find more information on B. James Design and Woodwork here.