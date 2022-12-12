Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar

BILLINGS — Police officers throughout Montana are featured in the 2023 Mason Moore Foundation Calendar and one officer is from Laurel with his special partner.

Laurel Police Officer Jackson Booth and his partner Colt, a 2.5-year-old Belgian Malinois K9 Officer, are grateful to be involved in this special K9 edition calendar.

Q2 News Officer Jackson Booth with K9 officer Colt

“He is probably the best partner I could ever ask for,” Ofc. Booth said Sunday with Colt next to him.

The Mason Moore Foundation was created in honor of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore. Deputy Moore was killed in the line of duty in 2017. The Foundation's website states, "the Mason Moore Foundation was created to show our love and support of Law Enforcement Agencies in Montana. The Foundation will promote and develop communication and understanding between the community and Law Enforcement and educate the public and state and local leaders about ways in which they can support Law Enforcement."

Officer Booth was a freshman in college in 2017 when Deputy Moore was killed.

“It’s always touched home with me at heart, so I feel really special to be a part of this,” Booth said.

This isn’t the first time Ofc. Booth has worked with the foundation. When he was first raising money to get Colt, the Mason Moore Foundation helped out.

“So, they donated. I was able to equip my vehicle to make sure Colt was safe every day at work,” he said.

But this is both officers first time being featured in the calendar, which raises money to provide equipment to law enforcement agencies across the state. 2023 will be the second time the Laurel Police Department has been featured.

Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.

Q2 News

“[Colt] is always ready to work, always ready to put me and my partners ahead of himself. So, it’s really awesome to see him work every single day as best as he can,” Ofc. Booth said. "Being a part of the calendar is a special thing for me and the rest of the department. This is a very awesome Christmas gift and it helps departments and officers, such as me and Colt, around the entire state.”