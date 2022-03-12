Law enforcement encourages folks to be safe this St. Patrick's Day

HELENA — State and local law enforcement plan to be out in force on St. Patrick’s Day in an initiative known as Vision Zero in order to prevent drunk driving and keep the community safe on the road.

As of March 11, according to Montana’s Department of Transportation’s website, there have been 20 fatalities on MT. Highways in 2022. That’s down from 42 at this same time last year.

The initiative known as Vision Zero is a statewide effort that works towards the goal of zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana roadways.

Law enforcement is working to bolster that initiative this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day by increasing patrols and encouraging folks to have a plan in place to get home safe. It’s important to set up a ride beforehand if there’s a possibility of drinking. These can be from friends, family, or a program like Home Free which allows a participating bar to call you a free ride-share ride. If you’re celebrating at a friend’s home, you can make sleeping arrangements beforehand so there’s no need for driving.

“We want everybody to go out and have fun. We want people to enjoy the festivities, enjoy Helena, enjoy your family, but plan ahead. Make sure that you've got a safe, sober driver, or that you've set up with a rideshare,” says Captain Cory Bailey with the Helena Police Department.

Captain Bailey also wanted to remind folks to make sure that their friends and family are getting home safely as well.

