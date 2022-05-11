Law enforcement honored at Montana Capitol for National Police Week

HELENA — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen hosted a ceremony at the capitol Wednesday for National Police Week. The ceremony honored active and fallen law enforcement.

The names of 140 police officers that have died in the line of duty in Montana were read out loud towards the beginning of the ceremony.

The ceremony at the capitol sought to recognize the sacrifices that many of these officers made and honor those who continue to do so today.

“To remember their legacy. It's easy to stand up here and for me to give a speech, or for the lieutenant governor to give a speech, or the police chief to give a speech, but we want to make sure those officers aren’t forgotten,” said Knudsen.

National Police Week runs from May 11 through May 17. The event has been held annually since President Kennedy began the tradition in 1962.

As to how people can best honor their local law enforcement, Sheriff Leo Dutton and Attorney General Austin Knudsen echo the same sentiment.

“Just say hi, just wave with all your fingers and be polite. Walk up, more people are starting to do it, just walk up and say thank you. We're human, just like you are. We have the same emotions, have the same highs and the same lows,” says Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

