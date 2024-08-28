Law enforcement patrols increasing for Labor Day weekend

HELENA — Many Americans will be celebrating Labor Day this weekend and law enforcement here in Montana is increasing patrols and encouraging residents to plan for a sober ride home.

This weekend marks the end of the "100 deadliest days," the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day that typically sees the highest number of fatal crashes.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), preliminary numbers show there have been 49 fatal crashes between Memorial Day and August 19th of this year.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the increase in patrol is funded through the MDT's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

Local law enforcement agencies across Montana will offer overtime shifts for staff to focus on areas with significant speeding or crash numbers.

"You would feel horrible if you crossed the center line and killed a family who's just trying to get home, who had a plan, who was safe, but you weren't. Don't be that person," said Sheriff Dutton.

MDT says as of 2021, "63 percent of all traffic fatalities in Montana are the result of impaired driving."

Dutton also wants to remind people that driving impaired does not only mean drinking and driving. Other substances and lack of sleep can also contribute to how someone drives.

Dutton recommends using Uber, Helena Taxi Company, or tow trucks if you do not have someone to give you a ride.

MDT recently launched a campaign called Engage to spread awareness and education about safe driving. You can find more information about Engage here.