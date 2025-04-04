Law enforcement raises awareness about distracted driving

HELENA — Cell phones aren't the only distractions for drivers. A bag of food or paperwork can also take a driver's eyes off the road.

Lewis and Clark Sheriff Leo Dutton says drivers need to pay attention to the road when they are behind the wheel.

“ You're so intent in the activity or conversation, you oftentimes look at the steering wheel and don't even know that things have changed in front of you. The whole environment is different. Situational awareness has been interrupted. You are no longer aware of cars that have moved or people somebody could have stopped, like walk out in front of you, even though they might be in the wrong. You glance up, get the green, hit the gas, and run over somebody. It's all because of that distracted driving,” explained Dutton.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Cars drive on N. Montana Ave. on Apr. 3 in Helena, Mont.

No current statewide law prohibits mobile device use while operating a vehicle. However, Senate Bill 359 would change that by only allowing the use of hands-free devices and prohibiting the use of handheld electronics while behind the wheel. The bill has passed the Montana Senate and is awaiting a hearing in the House.

The Montana High Patrol told MTN its current focus is educating drivers, particularly young ones.

“We come and speak to young drivers that are getting ready to get their driver's license, alive at 25 classes that we'll teach. So, education is our way to address it proactively,” said Col. Kurt Sager.

If SB 395 passes, drivers could face fines of up to $250 for violating its terms.