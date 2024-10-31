Law enforcement's role in the election

HELENA — Like many of us, law enforcement officials are preparing for election day next week and they are aiming to keep polling locations and the community safe.

"The sheriffs in Montana are dedicated to keeping the peace. No matter how this election goes, we will be okay," said Leo Dutton, Sheriff of Lewis and Clark County.

His office transports ballots from polling locations to the elections office.

Sheriff Dutton says law enforcement officers are allowed to vote while in uniform during their personal time.

However, he will not position deputies at polling locations, and they will only go if they get a call.

Dutton said, "We want a fair and unbiased election. We want everyone to vote. What we don't want is a country where we have to put armed guards at polling places. That's not acceptable. People should be able to go vote with no fear of retribution – anything like that."

As for civilians, Montana has no laws or regulations that expressly prohibit firearms from being taken into polling locations, but firearms are not permitted in some polling locations, like schools.

"Just because you can doesn't mean you should. Same reason I'm not having armed deputies there. You shouldn't be wearing a gun either because the underlying inference is that it's an intimidation factor," said Dutton.

MTN asked how the office feels about going into next week after how the last presidential election ended.

Dutton said, "One of the things Montanans are good at is being vocal, [on] either side, but the destruction of property? Trying to overthrow things? No. Not at all."

You can find information on what to do if you suspect a potential election law violation here.