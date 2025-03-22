HELENA — Later this year, cities and towns across Montana will be holding elections for mayors and other local officials. However, a bill currently making its way through the Montana Legislature could significantly change how those elections will run after 2025.

House Bill 221, sponsored by Rep. Lukas Schubert, R-Kalispell, would move municipal elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years – putting them on the same schedule with federal and state elections. The House passed the bill 57-42, with almost all Republicans in support and almost all Democrats in opposition. It had its first hearing in a Senate committee this week.

(Watch the video to hear what city officials say about the possible change.)

Lawmakers consider bill to move Montana municipal elections to even years

Schubert said this move would get more people participating in local elections.

“I think it’s just a commonsense measure,” he said.

If HB 221 becomes law, there would still be municipal elections this year, but the winners’ terms would only last one year. Those positions would then go back up for election on the new schedule in 2026. There would also be special elections in 2026 and 2028 for one-year terms to get officials whose terms expire in 2027 and 2029 onto the new schedule.

Billings, Missoula, Bozeman, Kalispell, Great Falls and Helena are all scheduled to elect mayors in 2025.

Joe McKenney is a Great Falls city commissioner, first elected in 2021 for a four-year term expiring at the end of 2025. He says having to run at the same time as federal and state candidates could make it tougher for city candidates to get voters’ attention.

“There's only so many billboards, there's only so many bench signs, there's only so many radio spots, there's only so many spots that we can buy on the news,” said McKenney. “And when all of these hundreds – it could be hundreds – of candidates are on the same ballot, running at the same time, how do we get our message out?”

Schubert told MTN he didn’t think moving city elections would lead to local issues getting lost.

“Putting them in the even-numbered years, it doesn't prevent anyone from looking at what their municipal or mayor candidate is – that's clearly a distinct role from a president or Senate or anything else,” he said. “But it gives those other people that ordinarily don't turn out an opportunity to vote, because it would be right there on the ballot.”

Two of Montana’s cities do have experience running local elections in even years: Butte and Anaconda. Both have consolidated city and county governments, and they elect their officers on the same schedule as counties.

Butte-Silver Bow chief executive J.P. Gallagher was reelected in November, at the same time as the presidential election.

“It brings more attention to it when it's a federal and state election as well,” he said. “Sometimes, our local offices – people don't know a whole lot about some of the elected officials that they're voting for. And so it at least gets them to pay attention to those local offices and elections, and so I think it's a benefit for us.”

In 2024, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County’s general election voter turnout was 81% and Butte-Silver Bow County’s was 76% – though the number of voters making a choice in each county’s chief executive race was about 5% lower. In 2021, municipal election turnout was 48% in Yellowstone County and Lewis and Clark County and 45% in Missoula County. In 2023, Gallatin County reported 33% turnout in its municipal general election.

In 2023, another bill to move municipal elections to even years passed the Senate but stalled in the House. Schubert said he believed the idea had a better chance of success this year because the Montana Secretary of State’s Office is more supportive.