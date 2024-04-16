LCHS asks for community help after receiving over 40 cats

HELENA — After taking in nearly 50 cats, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society is at maximum capacity, and they are asking for your help.

"When you're in those moments, it's very much like, 'Oh my gosh. What are we going to do?'" said Cassidy Cook, the director of development and communications at Lewis and Clark Humane Society (LCHS).

Eight or nine cats are from Great Falls and Missoula shelters since LCHS had many open spaces for cats.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

But last week, over 40 came in from a single home. The owner was a woman who lived alone and passed away.

Cook said, "I think she probably had such a big heart that she didn't ever put up a boundary."

Her children called the shelter, as they could not care for all the cats.

Lewis and Clark Humane Society Shelter taking in cats

"What were they going to do besides leave them, which didn't feel right to them because it meant something to their mom? It didn't feel right to them because they cared," said Cook.

LCHS provided the equipment and advice for the family to trap all the cats.

The shelter must complete the intake paperwork for each cat, take a picture, give a health check, vaccinate, microchip, spay, and neuter it, among other things.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Cook said, "Then we start the process of getting to know them and getting to know their personalities."

LCHS says the cats are scared and shy but are slowly coming out of their shells.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Other than a few cats with coughs, all of the cats are healthy and free from disease.

MTN could not film the cats since they are still getting used to the shelter.

However, the cats you see are still available for adoption at LCHS.

"Until we get these cats into foster care or adopted out, hopefully, adopted, we can't take any more in, and we can't help anyone else," said Cook.

You can find out how to foster, adopt, or donate here.