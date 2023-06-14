LCHS sees more puppies and kittens, and rising cost of care

HELENA — Kittens and puppies are adorable, but caring for them is no small job. Staff at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society know that well.

Last year, LCHS cared for 107 puppies and 565 kittens and neonates, and it’s not slowing down the year. Something else that is not slowing down—the increasing cost of caring for these baby animals.

“In the last year, all of our vaccines, and medications and food have doubled and tripled in price,” LCHS director of development and communications Cassidy Cook said.

In some cases, that cost has even quadrupled, Cook said. For example, fully vaccinating a kitten used to cost $7, but now Cook said it’s up to $28 per kitten. Fully vaccinating a puppy costs $54 per puppy.

“We knew the prices were going to go up, we foresaw that and we budgeted for it,” Cook said. “But, we didn’t know they were going up at this astronomical rate, and so we did not budget for that. We’re looking at spending about three times as much as we anticipated.”

That’s why this year’s Kitten and Puppy Shower means more than ever. Money and supplies donated during the weeklong shower go right to taking care of kittens and puppies in the humane society’s care.

“This is basically the difference between really being able to provide that care and not,” Cook said.

While the shower is an annual event, this year is a little different. There is still a supply drive, but there is also a raffle for a signed Seattle Seahawks football, an open house to learn more about fostering and a fees-waived adoption event.

Money and supplies donated during the Kitten and Puppy Shower go directly to caring for the baby animals. There are other ways to help too, like fostering. Find more information about how you can help on the Lewis and Clark Humane Society’s website.

