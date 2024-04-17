LCPH gets grant to expand mobile crisis response team

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Public Health (LCPH) received a grant totaling more than half a million dollars to enhance mobile crisis response in the county.

The grant comes from the Bureau of Justice assistance.

The Helena Police Department, St. Peters Health, and LCPH will all benefit from the grant money.

The goal is to expand behavioral health and crisis intervention services.

Over the next three years, St. Peter’s Health will receive over $477,000 in funding for planning, data collection, and program implementation of mobile crisis response teams.

With the grant, they hope to expand responses to northern areas of Lewis and Clark County, Jefferson County, and Broadwater County.

Since 2022, St. Peter’s Health and local law enforcement have worked together to assist 775 individuals with mobile crisis support.

This support has resulted in 600 fewer emergency room visits and 500 incarcerations not being required.