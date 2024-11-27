Leaders work to replace Swanson, Bidegaray after Supreme Court elections

HELENA — Leaders have started the process of filling the positions left open by two new justices on the Montana Supreme Court.

Cory Swanson, elected chief justice earlier this month, has served as the Broadwater County attorney since being elected in 2014. Now, the Broadwater County Commission will have to appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of his term.

Commissioners are set to meet with applicants on the afternoons of Dec. 5 and 6 at the Flynn Building in Townsend.

The new county attorney will serve through the next election in 2026.

Katherine Bidegaray was elected as an associate justice. Since 2003, she’s been one of two district court judges for the state’s 7th Judicial District, which covers Dawson, Richland, McCone, Prairie and Wibaux Counties in eastern Montana.

State law gives the governor the authority to appoint a judge when there is a vacancy. Gov. Greg Gianforte opened applications for attorneys who want to fill the position last week. The deadline to apply is Dec. 16, and Gianforte will appoint a new judge by Feb. 15.

Swanson and Bidegaray will take their seats on the Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.