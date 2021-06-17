Lewis and Clark Brewing Block Party returns July 22-24

HELENA — Lewis & Clark Brewing is hosting their annual Block Party and Brewery Open House to celebrating the company's appreciation for the community and continual support throughout this last year.

The party with happening from Thursday, July 22 through Saturday, July 24. The main stage will be located outside of the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, located at 15135 Dodge Ave. The Tap Room’s new outdoor event space is the expanded patio right off of Montana Avenue.

Lewis & Clark is excited to bring back live music and the annual Block Party and Brewery Open House this summer.

Robert Earl Keen will kick off the Brewery Block Party & Open House with a paid concert on Thursday, July 22. Visit lctaproom.com for tickets to that event.

The free festival is Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their free tickets online just in case we are forced to limit our crowd size. Tickets can be reserved at https://lcbockparty.eventbrite.com .

Friday, July 23, will be a night of country. Featured performing artists include Kyle Park headlining and a Helena favorite the Insufficient Funds band. The following night, Saturday, July 24, will be a night of rock and roll. The bands All Good Things, Ten Years Gone, and more artists to be announced will be performing.

Open house self-guided tours of the brewery operations will be available from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and offer the community a chance to learn more about the brewing process and get a glimpse of the production facility. All weekend long local food trucks, the Lewis & Clark Kitchen and Lewis & Clark’s award-winning beer will be available for purchase.