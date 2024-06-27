Lewis and Clark County agrees to sell Journey Home

HELENA — At their Thursday meeting, the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners agreed to sell the Journey Home to Many Rivers Whole Health.

The Journey Home previously provided 24-hour services for crisis stabilization, including monitoring people in mental health crises and a safe and therapeutic environment.

It was the county’s only specialized mental health stabilization facility.

The facility closed in 2020 after being operated by Western Montana Mental Health for three years.

The agreement has Many Rivers Whole Health purchasing the facility and all property inside for $500,000.

They plan on reopening the facility to provide similar crisis stabilization services.