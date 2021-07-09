Lewis and Clark County approves Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Commission has approved Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in the county east of the continental divide. Lincoln is not including in the restrictions due to more favorable conditions currently in the area.

Beginning Saturday, July 10 at 12:01 a.m., building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire is prohibited on public or private property.

Some exceptions include campfires that are within an improved fire ring or pit made of solid metal, stone, or cement and no larger than 48 inches across. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are also allowed.

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

