Lewis and Clark County Historical Society is opening a new museum

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County is getting a museum dedicated to its history.

It opens next week, but MTN visited 618 Helena Avenue for a sneak peek.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"We're the largest city in Montana that doesn't have a museum that records and displays the community's history. We have plenty of history for the state, but nothing specific on Helena itself, and that's where we come in," said John Barrows, Lewis and Clark County Historical Society board member and volunteer.

The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society Museum details the history of the people and locations throughout the county, like Helena, the Helena Valley, Marysville, and Unionville.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Displays include the Montana Telephone Pioneers, the Northern Pacific Railroad, and Helena's earliest schools.

It will also sell books and has a research library that includes the nation's second-largest collection of trolly and electric railroad artifacts and materials, with over 450,000 items.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Barrow said, "History ties us to the community, it ties us to our heritage, it ties us to our families."

The Lewis and Clark Historical Society has had previous display locations.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

However, they can now rent a portion of the Steamboat Block after inheriting and selling property left by one of their members.

The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help run the museum.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Volunteers must be members and willing to dedicate their time.

The museum first opens to the public during the Downtown Helena Fall Art Walk on November 8th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

There is no cost, but people can donate at will to the organization.

After the art walk, the Lewis and Clark County Historical Society plans to open the museum on Saturdays.