Lewis and Clark County is updating thier Growth Policy

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County is embarking on a journey to chart its future through the 2024 Growth Policy update.

Over the past two decades, Lewis and Clark County has experienced significant growth, with a population increase of 15,000 people and a rise in home values by 135%.

To gather community input, the county will host a series of community events between April 23 to 30.

They are asking residents to help guide the growth and development of the county through this planning process.

The Growth Policy was last revised in 2004 and serves as a guide for future decisions related to land use, ensuring public health, safety, convenience, and welfare.

You can find more information on the project and an open house schedule at lccgrowthpolicyupdate.com.