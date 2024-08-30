Lewis and Clark County man accused of rape, including a minor

HELENA — A Lewis and Clark County man is accused of rape in two separate cases, one involving a minor under the age of 16.

To protect the identities of those individuals, MTN is limiting what we say about this case.

Authorities arrested 58-year-old Paul Lee on August 29th on charges related to two separate criminal complaints, both alleging sexual intercourse without consent, one involving a minor under the age of 16.

Lewis and Clark County Jail

The two women reported the alleged abuse in March of this year.

Those reports allege Lee committed multiple instances of physical and emotional abuse and sexual assault against two individuals going as far back as early as 2016.

Lee's bond was set at $100,000 for each complaint running concurrently.

He was released after his bond was posted early Friday morning.

Since these are felony charges, Lee's case will be transferred to state district court.