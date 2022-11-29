Lewis and Clark County marks 200th covid-related death since the beginning of pandemic

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health announced Tuesday the county has now seen more than 200 deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. As of November 29, the exact number is 201.

LCPH says deaths related to COVID-19 have significantly dropped in recent months, but notes that the virus is still impacting the area.

“It has been a while since our last posting about COVID-19 deaths in our community. This is primarily because deaths have substantially decreased in recent months, likely due to high levels of population immunity, either through vaccination or prior infection, and improvements in early treatment for patients at risk for severe disease. However, this does not mean individuals are no longer dying of this disease,” wrote LCPH on social media.

Lewis and Clark County reported its first covid death in July of 2020. Around 1 in every 350 residents died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic according to data from Lewis and Clark County. The total population of Lewis and Clark County is 70,973 according to census data.

The highest peak of covid cases in the county was at the end of January and the beginning of February this year, with the county averaging 182 new cases daily during the peak.