Lewis and Clark County practices disaster scenarios

HELENA — Each spring, Lewis and Clark County provides disaster response and recovery training to events like flash flooding, wildfires, and windstorms.

"We want to make sure that our roles are clearly communicated and that everybody knows what they're doing when an emergency happens," said Worby McNamee, Lewis and Clark County floodplain administrator.

On Thursday, nonprofits and first responders met to practice how they can help the community during a crisis.

Participants learned how disasters can impact public health services, roadways, public and private property, communication, and utilities.

The group assessed each organization's capabilities, procedures, and plans for responding to a county-wide disaster.

With the burn scar area left by the Horse Gulch Fire, they looked at how to respond and recover from flash flooding in the York area.

Kyle Sturgill-Simon, emergency manager for Lewis and Clark County said, "We've got maybe a dozen different groups represented, and they all have a little bit of a facet that they can contribute to the response and recovery. I just want to make sure that there's no stone unturned."

The county holds other exercises throughout the year to practice other disaster scenarios like winter storms.