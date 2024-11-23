Lewis and Clark County Public Health hires new Safer Communities Coordinator

HELENA — Drug overdoses were a significant cause of death in Montana last year, with 8 in 10 drug overdoses being unintentional.

To try and help combat the issue, the Lewis and Clark County Department of Public hired a new staff member with funding from a grant to coordinate overdose prevention and the Safer Communities Montana Suicide Prevention Program, which focuses on lethal means restriction.

Jakob Miles was chosen for the job and aims to take a proactive approach. "The biggest thing I want to accomplish here is spread more information amongst the communities so they know how to be better prepared and also help themselves, their friends, and their families in the prevention of opioid overdose and suicide deaths throughout the county."

Miles believes his background will help him in this role. "Much of my experience comes from this job's organizing, coalition building, and relationship management parts. We work with many partners all over Lewis and Clark County and other counties in this state, so I have a lot of experience with that side of the work. I have also spent 10 years in the military, so I have some experience with firearms, and I have seen the impact of suicide amongst our veteran population, which is one of the most disproportionate population groups that we have in the state as far as suicide goes".

The most significant part of the role so far has been outreach and prevention, which includes offering gunlocks, Narcan, and drug activation kits to the community. These resources are free of charge in the Lewis and Clark Public Health building lobby at 1930 Ninth Avenue.

If you or someone you know is struggling you can get help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 9-8-8.