Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton celebrates 28 years in full-time law enforcement

HELENA — Twenty-eight years ago, the Sheriff of Lewis and Clark County, Leo Dutton, switched his career path to full-time law enforcement, and on Wednesday, Sheriff Dutton was surprised with a star-pinning ceremony to honor his work.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"He is a good role model. He walks the walk and talks the talk, and we are fortunate to have him as our Sheriff," said Candace Payne, a Lewis and Clark County Commissioner.

Sheriff Dutton became a full-time deputy in 1996 after working as a reserve deputy and SWAT team member for Lewis and Clark County since 1987.

In 2000, Dutton received the Crime Stoppers Officers of the Year Award, and that same year, he was promoted to patrol sergeant.

Dutton became Undersheriff of Lewis and Clark County in 2003 and was sworn in as Sheriff five years later.

The Sheriff's wife, Luci, pinned his seven stars, each representing four years of service.

Dutton said, "If you'd have told me I'd be sheriff when I started, I would have probably quit. I have a lot of gratitude for all of the people that have helped me along the way. I've received a lot of help, and I need a lot of help. The citizens have been very kind to me [and] very nice. I've worked hard to earn public trust. Never lied to them, never will. Sometimes it's difficult to do the right thing, but that's what I try to do."

Dutton has seen an addition to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center during his time as sheriff.

His staff now receive office-issued firearms, and he is working to continue building relationships with departments outside of Montana.