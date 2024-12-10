Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office gets new equipment

HELENA — In 2024, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office got new body and car cameras and tasers.

All sworn deputies also received the same office-issued gun for the first time.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The gun all deputies receive is a Shadow System 9mm.

"It gives us one platform to learn and master versus many. It also can help from a liability standpoint in terms of training," said Corporal Chris Rebo of the LCCSO.

It has reduced recoil and a Red Dot Sight System.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said, "I keep my eye on you and what you're doing and bring my red dot up, and I don't lose sight of the threat, and that's a big deal in a firefight."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The new body cameras look like a smartphone, go on the inside of the shirt, and can be viewed by dispatch.

The cameras have an officer-down system, which is a brand-new feature for the office.

"We went from the 21st century to the 22nd century. It seems like modern technology," said Captain Brian Robinson of the LCCSO.

If an officer is bent over or horizontal for longer than 15 seconds, an alert is sent to surrounding deputies.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Robinson said, "It can be as simple as a medical issue that they have on duty and it could potentially save their life because it sends out a message to everybody."

The body cameras connect to the patrol cars, which also have new cameras.

Dutton says the sheriff's office is the first in Montana to get the Axon Taser 10, which holds ten cartridges, and it makes a loud noise to warn someone that it could be used.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Oftentimes that will bring in compliance, and that's what we want to do is change that behavior, so we can get them under control, maybe not even having to fire a taser," said Sheriff Dutton.

It can reach suspects as far as 40 feet away, almost twice as far as their previous taser.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Dutton said, "So much change can be frightening. One of the secrets is training all the time. That's how you overcome fear, and that's how you overcome maybe some deficiencies you've found in your office."

The Lewis and Clark County Commission ARPA fund partially pays for the new equipment, with the rest covered by the Public Safety Mill Levy.