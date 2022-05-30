Lewis and Clark County Veteran's Memorial honor fallen soldiers with remembrance ceremony

HELENA — In memoriam of veterans who fought and lost their lives on behalf of the United States, a solemn ceremony was held at the Lewis and Clark American Legion Post #2 in their memory.

Robert Haseman, a Marine Corps Officer who served during the later years of the Vietnam War, spoke to those in attendance about the history of the Vietnam War and honored those who sacrificed their lives in all wars.

“I’m an amateur historian and I kind of studied it quite a bit and I always wondered why we were there," said Haseman prior to speaking. "I want to tell the story, I’m also willing to do it. To honor my dead friends and the sacrifice that was made.”

Memorial Day was established in 1868 and was originally called Decoration Day. The observance was held on May 30th each year until 1971, when it was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress.

Since WWII, over one hundred people from Lewis and Clark County have given their lives while in service to the country.