Lewis and Clark Humane Society holding $25 adoptions event

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Humane Society says their kennels are full and will be having a special adoption event this week.

All adoptions will be $25 with dogs available on Friday, May 20, and dogs and cats available on Saturday, May, 21.

Director of Development and Communications Cassidy Cook says there’s no one reason for the sudden increase in animals. Still, shelter staff agree the best thing for the animals is to get them into a home.

“We do the best that we can to make them as comfortable as possible and give them as much love and care and attention as we possibly can, but a kennel is not where any animal wants to live its life. Some animals handle it really well, others less so,” Cook explained. “Obviously the ideal scenario is to get them out of a kennel and into a home. Regardless of how much we love them and how much care we give them, it’s never going to be the same as being in a home.”

Staff encourages people to look at their available animals online and fill out an adoption form in advance.

Cook says it’s incredibly beneficial for staff to know in advance the home situation and lifestyle of potential adopters, that way staff can help pair up the best home for the animal.

“We do our best to know what they’re going to be like with what we’ve seen here or in foster care,” said Cook. “We do our very best to tell you what we’ve seen and try to find the best fit for you.”