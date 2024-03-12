Lewis and Clark Humane Society looking for adoption stories

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is asking for your help celebrating a major anniversary.

During this year's Spayghetti Fundraiser, the humane society wants people to share their stories of adoption.

The non-profit already has about 50 submissions, mostly from the last 20 years.

But their hope is to be able to share stories going all the way back to when they opened in 1964.

The director of development and communications at LCHS, Cassidy Cook said, "If anybody has a story from any further back than the early 2000’s, pictures, stories, adoption dates, we want all of that. We want to hear your story. We want to share your story, and we want to be able to look through it and just have the memorabilia of knowing how much of a difference each one of you have made in that animals life and have made in our lives, but also, the difference we have made in your life as well.”

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

The stories and pictures will be featured at the Spayghetti Fundraiser over the big screens and each place setting will have a different story.

LCHS hopes to have all submissions by the end of March.

Submissions can be made on through a Google form on its Facebook page or by emailing them to 60years@lchsmontana.org.