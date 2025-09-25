Lewis and Clark Humane Society prepares to launch new fall fundraising event

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is hosting a new fall fundraiser next month, and reservations are filling up quickly.

This year will mark the first Paws for a Cause fundraiser for the shelter, scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, at the Helena Civic Center.

Doors open at 11:30 AM with the program beginning at noon.

It is free to attend, but the Lewis and Clark Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for financial contributions.

The hour-long program includes lunch, which the Silver Star Steak Company will provide. To get a better idea of the amount of food needed, the shelter is asking people to notify them in advance if they plan to attend.

Attendees will hear stories about the animals LCHS cares for and the ways they can foster healing.

"Our events that we do, so now paws for a cause and Spayghetti, actually make up more than ten percent of our budget," said Cassidy Cook, LCHS director of development and communications. "It's absolutely vital to our operations here. We rely on that money. It's a huge chunk of money that allows us to never turn anybody away that we can help."

Previously, the Humane Society held a fall fundraiser called Wine for Whiskers, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

Shelter staff say that while they were considering re-launching the fundraiser, they decided it was too similar to their annual Spayghetti dinner fundraiser and that they used more resources than they were seeing in returns.

LCHS is planning for around 200 attendees, and so far, 180 spots have been reserved.