Lewis and Clark Library reopening in-person browsing beginning Mar. 5

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Library will be reopening to the public on Friday Mar. 5 as they move into Phase III of their Road to Reopening plan.

The new hours of operation will be 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 1:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m. on the weekends.

Patrons will be able to browse for 30 minutes and access the full library collection. Holds Pick-Up will continue in the Lobby.

The Library will limit the number of patrons to 20 at one time, and all visitors must wear a face mask.

There will also be limited computer use, and print outs will be available for tax help.

The main branch of the Lewis and Clark library has been closed for browsing since Mar. 17, 2020 due to COVID concerns. During that time the main branch has gone through an extensive remodel.