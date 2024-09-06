Lewis and Clark Library surveying community to learn what services are the most needed

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Library is looking for community members to take a county-wide survey to shape the future of its services.

The main focus areas are library resources, technology and accessibility, and communications.

Survey results will help guide the library in determining what services and strategic goals it should focus on over the next few years that would benefit the needs of its patrons.

Library director John Finn said, “Understanding the needs and aspirations of our community is crucial for us to provide relevant and impactful services.”

After you complete the survey, you will be entered to win one of three iPads from a raffle, but you must be a Lewis and Clark County resident to win.

Some Lewis and Clark Library locations will provide paper copies of the survey and you can find where to take it online here.

Completed surveys will be accepted until September 15th.