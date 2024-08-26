Lewis and Clark Public Health encourages expectant mothers to sign up for WIC

HELENA — Nutritious food is an essential cornerstone of a child’s upbringing. Lewis and Clark Public Health is encouraging expectant mothers, new parents, and caregivers with young children to sign up for WIC also known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

These services provide eligible applicants with nutrition screening, education, and counseling to improve eating behaviors and reduce or eliminate nutrition problems. Approved applicants are also eligible for benefits to purchase food at supermarkets across Montana and food vouchers for local farmers’ markets.

Referrals to health care providers and social services are also included in the program.

First-time applicants interested in the program can sign up by visiting the WIC office at 1930 9th Avenue in Helena.