Lewis & Clark County Commissioner McCormick not seeking second term

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County voters will select a new member of the county commission next year, as Commissioner Jim McCormick has announced he will not run for a second six-year term.

McCormick told MTN it was a difficult decision that came after months of consideration. He said he made the choice because of his health and his family’s wishes.

In a statement announcing his decision, McCormick says he’s thankful for the support he’s received, and he plans to continue serving to the best of his ability through the end of his term in December 2022.

McCormick, a Republican, was first elected to the commission in 2016. Since then, he’s been played a major role in county debates over Helena Valley zoning and in relocating the sheriff’s office to the new Law and Justice Center.

Before joining the commission, McCormick worked nearly 20 years for Montana State Fund, where he served as sales and market development director. He also chaired the Helena Citizens' Council.

His decision means there will be an open race in 2022 for the seat representing District 3. Candidates running next year must live in that district, which includes Helena’s west side and parts of the North Valley, along with Lincoln, Canyon Creek and Marysville. The commission election, along with other races for county offices, will be nonpartisan, with the top two candidates in June’s primary advancing to the general election.